Telling football World Cup history in graphic detail

November 17, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

A book on football is always welcome in Malayalam. But when it contains the entire history of the World Cup Football, with the 21 editions in graphic detail, the book is poised to be a bestseller.

Rahman Poovanjery’s book, Footballinte Pusthakam (The Book of Football) is not merely another volume on football or the World Cup. It rather introduces the entire World Cup Football history through combination graphics, a unique method this former communication engineer invented over the last two decades.

Using colourful squares and triangles, Mr. Rahman has presented all the group matches of the World Cup from 1930 to 2022. “I named it combination graphic because it clearly tells a reader who plays whom in a group, that too with such details as the date, time, place and stadium. It is often confusing for a reader when a team’s name is repeated in a group for all its matches. The graphic in squares and triangles easily overcomes this difficulty,” said Mr. Rahman.

In his foreword to the book, former Indian footballer U. Sharafali says how fascinating were his friend’s combination graphics. “It’s a magic formula devised by Mr. Rahman to understand each group match of the World Cup since 1930,” said Mr. Sharafali, former commandant of the Malabar Special Police.

Mr. Rahman begins his 240-page book with the history of football from ancient times to the present, with references to Areekode’s local football. Then in 12 pages, he describes Pele, the greatest living footballer, and tells the story of the historic promise that Pele gave his father when he was nine years old in 1950, and the Brazilian triumphs of 1958, 1962 and 1970.

After presenting a Brazil song in Malayalam that he composed, Mr. Rahman goes straight to the history of the World Cup, dedicating a chapter each for every edition. He has captured the highlights of each World Cup, including Maradona’s hand-of-God goal as well as his goal of the century, no matter professional or geopolitical. His song was released recently in the voice of Abootty.

After giving the history, Mr. Rahman limns the World Cup knockout matches, including finals, followed by combination graphics of group matches in colour. “I had to keep the colour graphics towards the end because of the heavy cost involved in publishing the book,” he said.

Mr. Rahman has added a fixture of the Qatar World Cup in a takeaway form. The book published by Mathrubhumi Books will be complete only when the reader adds the results of the Qatar World Cup matches to the respective columns at the end.