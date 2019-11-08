TELK on a modernisation drive

Transformers and Electricals Kerala Limited (TELK), a joint venture between the State government and NTPC, is on the road to expansion and modernisation with consecutive years of good performance despite adverse market conditions.

The company has lined up a programme of modernisation over the next 18 months at an investment of around ₹30 crore.

Managing director B. Prasad said the company, which was commissioned in 1965 in collaboration with Hitachi Limited, had not undergone any major revival over the years.

The modernisation programme will be completed with the help of the State government and using funds from the company’s internal resources. The government has already allotted ₹10 crore for TELK under the Budget provisions.

New plant

In the long run, the company is firming up plans to establish a new plant to manufacture solar inverter transformers in keeping with new requirements with the large-scale expansion of solar power generation across the country, said Mr. Prasad. He added that the new plant and related facilities would cost approximately ₹200 crore, and that the project would be implemented over a period of three to four years.

Though of smaller capacity as compared to the conventional ones, solar inverter transformers will be required in large numbers, and TELK is sensing a huge opportunity with its track record and reputation. Mr. Prasad said despite the market being a little dull for transformers, TELK had been able to leverage its uncompromising reliance on quality products.

For now, the company has an order for ₹220 crore, which is robust. TELK made a profit before tax of ₹7.99 crore on a sale turnover of ₹208 crore in the last financial year. It has been in profit since 2016-17.

In Telangana

One of TELK’s major achievements was that it supplied all the 71 transformers deployed in the Kalesharam Irrigation Project in Telangana, which has the reputation of being the world’s largest lift irrigation project. The order has been carried out, and the work is near complete, Mr. Prasad said. The order for transformers from the Telangana government was worth ₹383 crore. TELK has also bagged order worth ₹120 crore for four transformers for the Transgrid project in Kerala.