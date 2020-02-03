Television sessions, phone-ins for SSLC students from today

With the objective of making students come out with flying colours in the SSLC examination, the Kannur District Panchayat will roll out television sessions and phone-in programmes for them from Monday.

District Panchayat President K.V. Sumesh said the teleprogramme, which was prepared by a team of experienced teachers, would be telecast on Kannur Vision Cable TV from 8 p.m.

“The duration of each session will be 40 minutes. The programme, which will be aired for a month, will discuss probable questions and their answers. It will present difficult lessons in a simple, easy-to-understand manner,” he added.

For the phone-in programme, the telephone numbers of 10 teachers will be published, and students can call them between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

According to Mr. Sumesh, the counselling sessions are also aimed at helping students get rid of their fear of exams.

K.M. Krishnadas, Principal, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), said the initiatives led by the district panchayat had gone a long way in addressing the social and psychological issues facing children.

“It is evident that the environment at home and the external environment can significantly affect children’s learning. Accordingly, teachers and counsellors are making house visits, besides counselling parents,” he added.

He further said the DIET-led model exams would conduct special classes and camps for students who needed help.