January 29, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

KOLLAM

Applications are invited for one year Post Graduate Diploma in Television Journalism course at Keltron.

Training will be provided in print – social media Journalism, mobile Journalism, and anchoring. Graduates in any subject or those awaiting final year results can apply. Last date for submitting applications is February 8 and call 9544958182 for more details.