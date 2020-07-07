Telemedicine service for cancer patients at Kannur

The Malabar Cancer Centre Society (MCCS), Kannur, is arranging telemedicine services for cancer patients and survivors to interact with, consult, and obtain advice from specialist doctors of the Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to D. Krishnanadha Pai, president, MCCS, patients and survivors can avail of the facility from July 15 on a daily basis from Monday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. based on pre-registration with the MCCS.

He said that the telemedicine facility had been arranged to replace the quarterly follow-up clinic conducted in Kannur by doctors from the RCC who were now unable to travel in the wake of the COVID outbreak.

This would also benefit people, especially poor patients, who had to travel all the way to the RCC in Thiruvananthapuram, he said.

The telemedicine unit of the MCCS was part of the Onconet India Project supported by the Union Health Ministry, Union IT Dept, C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram, and ISRO, Bengaluru.

Mr. Pai said that reports of scans, x-rays and pathology investigations could also be sent and reviewed by the expert doctors at the RCC under the facility.

The facility was for RCC patients and survivors of Kannur, Kasargod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Waynad districts. They could return home the same day after availing of the service, he said.

Prof. Ramdas, Head of Department, Head and Neck, and Additional Professor Arun Sanker of the RCC would provide the telemedicine programme, while V.C. Ravindran, medical director of the MCCS, would assist the patients and survivors.

People can register their names by providing the RCC registration number by calling on 0497-2705309, 2703309.