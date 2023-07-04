ADVERTISEMENT

Telemedicine saves lives in diabetes care, finds research

July 04, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Ground-breaking research from Kerala presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) conference in San Diego last month has revealed the life-saving potential of telemedicine in diabetes care. The study followed patients for 15 years and compared two groups — one utilising telemedicine alongside physical hospital visits and the other relying solely on in-person visits.

The results were staggering, with only 9.8% of the telemedicine group developing complications compared to 82% in the routine care group. Complications included heart disease, kidney disease, neuropathy, sexual dysfunction, retinopathy, foot ulcers, and amputations, according to Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev, who presented the research.

“These findings underscore the transformative potential of telemedicine in diabetes care. By integrating telemedicine into standard treatment protocols, policymakers and healthcare providers can not only save lives but also alleviate the financial burden associated with diabetes complications. With robust evidence supporting its efficacy, it is hoped that telemedicine consultations will become more widely accessible, offering a brighter future for millions affected by this chronic condition,” Dr. Kesavadev said.

He added that a standard telemedicine care model could significantly reduce the burden and cost of diabetes complications.

