Telemedicine for FLTCs

The Health Department’s e-Sanjeevani telemedicine facility has now been extended to the COVID first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) too. As part of this, an online platform has now been made available through e-Sanjeevani to link with the nearest COVID hospital.

This linkage would help in more effective monitoring as well as referrals of those lodged in FLTCs. In the first phase, this linkage with COVID hospitals has been done in a few FLTCs in the capital. The e-Sanjeevani system is also convenient for those staying in containment zones and hotspots to access regular consultation without visiting hospitals.

The regular virtual consultations are done between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. In addition, specialised treatment is available in specific time slots.

