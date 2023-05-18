Telemedicine facility will be ensured in people’s health centres: CM

May 18, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Telemedicine facility will be arranged in all 5,409 health sub-centres in Kerala which have been upgraded as people’s health centres, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Mr. Vijayan formally made the announcement about the upgrading of the 5,000-odd sub-centres as people’s health centres at the Pirappancode people’s health centre on Thursday.

The people’s health centres have been equipped with better infrastructural facilities so that these will function six days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will also have laboratory diagnostic facilities and will offer nine basic lab tests and 36 medicines.

These will function as the people’s first point of health-care delivery at the grassroots, Mr. Vijayan said. The idea is to ensure primary health-care delivery services at the grassroots level, he added.

Health clubs

Local level health clubs will be formed at every people’s health centre which will focus on creating public awareness of lifestyle diseases, preventive medicine, and geriatric and palliative care

Mr. Vijayan, who paid homage to the memories of house surgeon Vandana Das, who was murdered by a patient while on duty, said that the government will not compromise on the safety of health-care workers. The Ordinance, amending the Hospital Protection Act 2012, had been so framed that anyone endangering health-care workers will be strictly dealt with.

He detailed the achievements of the government in the State’s health sector. The people’s health centres across the State are part of the new initiatives being taken up by the government which is celebrating its second year in office.

The activities envisaged under Aardram Mission -2, including annual screening for lifestyle diseases and other health-related campaigns, will be implemented at the grassroots through the people’s health centres. Sub-centre welfare committees have been formed to monitor and strengthen the functioning of these centres.

Health Minister Veena George, who presided over the function, said that the people’s health centres should lead all public health activities at the grassroots. Stress will be on disease prevention activities with the involvement of the local people.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil; D.K. Murali and K. Ansalan, MLAs; Director of Health Services K.J. Reena; and State Mission Director, National Health Mission, K. Jeevan Babu; among others were present.