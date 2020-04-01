Telehealth service for home-bound patients

Doctors for Social Justice (DSJ), a doctors’ guild that extends its expertise to home-bound patients, has come out with a useful telehealth-care service.

DSJ national coordinator and pulmonologist Kurien Oommen told The Hindu that the group — comprising physicians, psychiatrists, paediatricians, critical-care specialists, and pulmonologists — would be available over phone round the clock to address the doubts of patients across the country and instil confidence in them. The service is offered free of cost.

Dr. Kurien said he had been receiving not less than 50 calls a day from across the State since Monday.

“The majority of telephone enquiries came from the northern districts of Kannur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode,” he said.

Following are the helpline numbers: Kurien Oommen (pulmonologist) - Thiruvalla: 9847248015, Arun S.V. (State coordinator and family doctor) - Thiruvananthapuram: 9400328438, Siby Kurien (paediatrician) – Thiruvananthapuram: 9995551935, Shiyaz (critical care) – Palakkad: 9846960715, Jayasurya (general medicine) - Kollam: 9447186092, P.S. Shahjahan (pulmonologist) – Alappuzha: 9447208815, Nikhil Sarangdhar (pulmonologist) – Mumbai: 9969030611, Likhin S.P. (psychiatrist) – Chennai: 8921679483, and Jithin T. Joseph (psychiatrist) - Kottayam: 9846292668.