Telecast of Plus Two classes to end tomorrow

The telecast of Plus Two classes as part of the government’s First Bell digital classes on the KITE VICTERS channel will conclude on Saturday.

Revision classes for Class 10 and Plus Two comprising two to four episodes (one episode of half-an-hour each) will be telecast from Sunday, KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath said. Some subjects may have two episodes, while others such as Mathematics will have four.

On Sunday, two episodes will be telecast. From Monday, one episode of the revision class based on the focus areas will be telecast in the morning for both Class 10 and Plus Two.

Classes as per episodes are available on firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in Besides this, episodes comprising the focus area for Plus Two examinations and the time for focus area in each will also be available on the portal. This is to facilitate easy viewing of the focus area portions by students.

There is also a change in the schedule for the classes from Monday. The Kilikonchal classes for anganwadi students will be telecast from 11 a.m. Monday to Friday. Plus One students will have seven classes on these days. More classes will be telecast for Plus One students on Saturdays and Sundays.

The sessions for Class 10 concluded on January 17.