Tele-veterinary units in all districts soon: Minister

Chinchurani inaugurates Wayanad dairy farmers’ meet

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

J. Chinchurani, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Milk Co-operatives, has said that tele-veterinary units would be set up in all districts to support dairy farmers in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating a district dairy farmers’ meet at Mananthavady in the district on Monday, Ms. Chinchurani said that veterinary ambulances with modern facilities would be stationed in all block panchayats as a part of it.

While inaugurating various projects of the Brahmagiri Development Society (BDS), a farmer initiative in the district, with the support of the Dairy Development Department, the Minister said self-sufficiency should be achieved in meat production in the State. Now, the State was depending on various States for the purpose and it should be changed by launching new projects with the support of the Kerala State Poultry Development Corporation, Kudumbashree Mission and BDS.

The Minister also inaugurated “Engla” , a photo-painting exhibition on tribal life in the district, organised by the Information and Public Relations Department at the Laithakala Akademi art gallery at Mananthavady.

The five-day exhibition will conclude on March 12.