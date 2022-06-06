Tele-veterinary units in all constituencies in Kerala

Services of veterinary doctors to be ensured in all panchayats: Minister

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani inaugurating a dairy farmers’ meet at Muthalamada in Palakkad district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani said the government would install tele-veterinary units in all Assembly constituencies by spending ₹1 crore for each.

Speaking after inaugurating a dairy farmers’ meet organised jointly by milk cooperative societies of Kollengode block and the Dairy Development department at Muthalamada here on Monday, the Minister said the services of veterinary doctors would be ensured in all panchayats in the State.

Veterinary ambulance will be introduced in 152 blocks across the State, she said. Even when conserving ethnic breeds of cows, efforts would be taken to increase the number of hybrid breeds in the State. About 90% of cows in the State were hybrid, she said.

The Minister inaugurated a mini dairy plant at Meenkara. She also inaugurated several programmes organised by the Dairy Development department at different parts of the district.

An exhibition of cattle, a dairy quiz, and a seminar on ‘value addition and marketing potential’ marked the function held at Muthalamada. Dairy Development Officer P. Divya presented the subject. Quality control officer Femi V. Mathew led the seminar.

The best dairy cooperative society, the best dairy farmer and owner of the best cattle were felicitated at the function. K. Babu, MLA, presided over the function. Kollengode block panchayat president R. Chinnakuttan, Muthalamada grama panchayat president K. Baby Sudha, Dairy Development department deputy director J.S. Jayasudheesh, and several dairy development officials spoke.

The Minister also inaugurated a meeting of dairy farmers of Alathur block, and a straw bale unit at Erimayur near Alathur. She said straw bale units would be expanded across the State. Those beginning large-scale farms in dairy sector will be given loans at 50% subsidy, said the Minister.

She flagged off a tractor-cum-baler and a pick-up van as part of the straw bale unit.

District panchayat president K. Binumol distributed identification cards and uniforms to milk cooperative workers. K.D. Prasenan, MLA, presided over the function. Milma chairman K.S. Mani, district panchayat vice president C.K. Chamunni, Alathur block panchayat president Rajani Babu, and Erimayur grama panchayat president A. Prema Kumar spoke.