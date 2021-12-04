Tele-veterinary service soon in all districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 December 2021 19:46 IST

29 ambulances to be rolled out as part of mobile veterinary services: Minister

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani has said tele-veterinary service will soon be launched in all districts in the State.

Mobile veterinary units will also come up in each block. As part of establishing mobile veterinary services across the State, 29 ambulances will be rolled out within two months, she said on Saturday.

Elaborating on the upcoming projects envisaged in the animal husbandry sector while inaugurating new cattle sheds at the District Livestock Farm in Kudappanakunnu on Saturday, Ms. Chinchurani also said a State-level call centre that would enable farmers to seek assistance on a round-the-clock basis would also be introduced.

The Minister said efforts were being made to widen the scope of treatment at the District Livestock Farm so as to accommodate all types of birds and animals. She added the unused land of the farm premises would be put to good use in this regard. Only 11.53 acres of the 18.75 acres of land that came under the possession of the department were being used to grow fodder grass.

Similar vacant land will be identified through survey across the State, she added.

The new sheds that can accommodate 24 cows and 50 goats have been built at the farm in Kudappanakunnu at a cost of ₹65 lakh. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function.