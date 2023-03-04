Tele-counselling to beat exam stress to start functioning from Monday

March 04, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The General Education department’s higher secondary wing will make its toll-free telephone counselling service ‘We Help’ operational on Monday.

Students appearing for higher secondary examinations and experiencing exam stress and anxiety can contact We Help on 1800 425 2844 for free to get counselling support.

The higher secondary Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell operates the tele-counselling service to alleviate the exam-related pressures experienced by students, and even parents.

Students appearing for any public examination at the school level can contact We Help over phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The toll-free service will be available on all working days till the examinations end. Counselling has been arranged in all higher secondary schools under the leadership of Souhruda coordinators too.

VHSE helpline too

A helpline ‘How are you’ will start functioning on March 8 to remove exam anxieties faced by VHSE students and address any health or emotional problems experienced by them. Students and parents can call 0471 2320323. Prominent psychologists will provide tele-counselling from 4.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on examination days. To clear exam-related doubts, students and parents can contact ‘How are you’ from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all working days.

The department is also planning a special programme to help students appear for the examinations with confidence. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K., and experts, will address students and interact with them.