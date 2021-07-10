Telangana’s offer exceeded that of other States, says Kitex

Kochi:

10 July 2021 23:31 IST

‘No harassment from local bodies, political leaders’

The incentives offered by the Telangana government exceeded the promises made by the governments of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, the Kitex Group said in a communication, explaining its decision to invest ₹1,000 crore in the Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park in Telangana.

K.T. Rama Rao, the Industries Minister of Telangana, had promised that the industrial unit would not be harassed by local bodies, political leadership or State government agencies, said the communication. The Telangana government had promised all help, it said.

The Kitex team, comprising Sabu M. Jacob, managing director of Kitex Garments, was flown to Telangana by a private jet on Friday by the Telangana government. The team is slated to return to Kerala on Sunday, the company press release added.

P.T. Thomas, Congress MLA, said here on Saturday that he stood by his allegations against the Kitex Group. He said he would send Mr. Jacob a defamation notice and seek a compensation of ₹1 crore.

The MLA had alleged that the dyeing, bleaching and printing units of the company were polluting the Kadambrayar river. “There are only 243 workers in the unit. Of these, only 40 hail from Kerala. So it was not a question of 15,000 people’s employment,” Mr. Thomas added. He said the unit had been operational for about 13 years and it was a major source of pollution of the river.

Mr. Thomas also alleged that the Kitex Group-led Twenty20, now ruling the Kizhakkambalam panchayat, had denied permission to a Russia-based Keralite for setting up affordable housing units in the panchayat. The NRI had planned to invest about ₹400 crore in the project, he added. He also accused Twenty20 of being the ‘B team’ of the CPI(M) and wondered how the Pinarayi Vijayan government and Mr. Jacob developed differences.

Satheesan’s stance

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the UDF’s stand was that no industrialist should leave the State. He alleged that the Kitex Group had helped the Left Democratic Front come to power in the State, but now the government and the company leadership seemed to have fallen out on some issue.

The government must now respond on the controversy. Any complaint should be looked into but that should not turn out be a case of persecution, he added.