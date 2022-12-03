Telangana police issue new summons to Thushar Vellappally

December 03, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Telangana police have issued a fresh summons to Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally for questioning in connection with the TRS MLAs’ ‘poaching case’. He has been asked to appear before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case in Hyderabad on December 6 or 7.

Members of the SIT visited the house of Mr. Vellappally at Kanichukulangara, near Cherthala, on Saturday. As he was not there, the SIT served the notice to his lawyer Sinil Mundappally. It is the second time Mr. Vellappally was served a summons for questioning in connection with the case. Earlier, he was asked to turn up for questioning on November 21, but he did not.

Allegation

The BDJS president is accused of trying to buy MLAs of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) offering hefty sums at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Telangana High Court has temporarily restrained police from arresting Mr. Vellappally in the case and asked him to cooperate with the SIT.