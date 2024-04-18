GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana CM holds roadshow in Alappuzha

Hundreds of UDF workers participate in the roadshow from Kayamkulam to Oachira

April 18, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a roadshow in support of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency K.C. Venugopal on Thursday. Despite the rain, hundreds of UDF workers joined the roadshow from Kayamkulam to Oachira.

Earlier visiting a cashew processing unit at Pathiyoor, Mr. Venugopal said that workers in the sector faced neglect. He said the Left Democratic Front government in the State and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had betrayed cashew workers in Kerala by failing to ensure regular work for them. Mr. Venugopal also urged the government to compensate duck farmers who incurred losses due to the bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha.

