Teenager killed by male friend at Varkala

December 28, 2022 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A 17-year-old girl was brutally killed by a man, reportedly her friend, with a paper-cutting knife at Vadasserikkonam near Varkala in the early hours of Wednesday.

The victim had sustained a fatal slash wound to her throat.

The police took the accused, Gopu of Pallickal, into custody on Wednesday morning.

The girl’s father had discovered her outside their house covered in blood shortly after 2 a.m. Although she was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, she could not be saved.

The girl was attacked when she went outside to meet the accused in response to a phone call from him, the police said.

The police believe Gopu held a grudge against the girl. The accused and the girl had reportedly been close. But Gopu, who had trust issues, had also formed an online relationship with her pretending to be ‘Akhil’ using another mobile phone number. He had allegedly pretended to be ‘Akhil’ when he called her to draw her outside.

Reportedly, an altercation had broken out between the two and Gopu attacked her with the knife.

The police had recovered a mobile phone and the weapon from the crime scene which helped them track Gopu down.