Teenager found dead at juvenile home

A 16-year-old was found dead at the juvenile home in Kakkanad on Saturday night.

Judeson, 16, son of Paulose of Athani, was found hanging in the bathroom of the home where he was residing, after becoming a minor-in-conflict with the law, based on a case registered by the Kalady police.

He was reportedly produced in court on Saturday and taken back to the home, following which his father had visited him. Suicides are preventable and help is just a phone call away. Those in distress can call Maitri at 0484-2540530.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.