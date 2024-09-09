GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teenager found dead at juvenile home

Published - September 09, 2024 01:40 am IST - KOCHI

John L. Paul

A 16-year-old was found dead at the juvenile home in Kakkanad on Saturday night.

Judeson, 16, son of Paulose of Athani, was found hanging in the bathroom of the home where he was residing, after becoming a minor-in-conflict with the law, based on a case registered by the Kalady police.

He was reportedly produced in court on Saturday and taken back to the home, following which his father had visited him. Suicides are preventable and help is just a phone call away. Those in distress can call Maitri at 0484-2540530.

