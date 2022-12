December 09, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Karamana police on Friday arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly raping a minor girl and stealing her gold necklace.

The police identified the accused as Ajith, alias Jithu, of Parassala. He allegedly befriended the survivor on a social networking platform and sexually harassed her on multiple occasions. He has been absconding since committing the crime, the police said.