Teenager arrested for abusing doctor in Thiruvananthapuram

May 16, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Cantonment police arrested a teenager for allegedly abusing a doctor who tended to his injury in the General Hospital late on Monday. The accused was identified as Sabari, 19, of Poojappura. He had apparently sought treatment for a hand injury after falling from his motorcycle around 11 p.m. He was accompanied by a friend.

The accused hurled abuses at the doctor who was dressing his wound after claiming the procedure did not alleviate his pain. A group of policemen from the Vanchiyoor police station, who had gone to the hospital in connection with another case, soon took the teenager away to prevent a possible attack on the doctor.

The accused has been booked under provisions of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act.

In another incident, the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) demanded action against Kulathoor grama panchayat health standing committee chairman Ajith Pozhiyoor who allegedly misbehaved and threatened a doctor at the family health centre at Pozhiyoor a few days ago.