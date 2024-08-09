Teenage girl goes missing in river in Kerala

A teenage girl went missing after she reportedly fell into a river near old Chanthapalam bridge at Nettoor, Kochi, Kerala, on Friday (August 9, 2024) around 6.15 a.m.

The missing girl was identified as Fidha, 16, a Plus One student. Reportedly, she had gone to dispose of food waste from the previous day in the river when the accident happened. It is suspected that she tried to evade the knee-deep slush in the river and in the process lost her balance and fell into the water.

According to neighbours, her mother, Mumtaz, was behind her at a short distance and saw her falling into the river. Mumtaz’s screams alerted the girl’s father, Firoz Khan, and those in the neighbourhood. Mumtaz told them that she had seen her daughter getting swept away by the currents, following which Feroz plunged into the water and swam quite a distance. But he could not find his daughter.

Another man in the neighbourhood also followed suit but got back after searching some distance due to strong currents.

A scuba team of the Fire and Rescue Services is continuing the search for the girl. The police team is also present at the site.

Feroz, a fish vendor, and the family are originally from Nilambur in Malappuram. They had moved into a rented home in the neighbourhood along the riverbank some six months ago.