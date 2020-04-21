Teen who returned from Chennai tests positive

A youngster hailing from Cherukunnu, Othukkungal near here, who made it to Palakkad from Chennai on foot and by trucks during the lockdown was tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He has been admitted to District Hospital at Palakkad.

The 18-year-old youth had left his home for Chennai on January 18. He left Chennai in spite of the lockdown as COVID-19 was spreading there. He reached Palakkad by trucks and on foot. He was caught by the police at Kalladikode on April 18, and was shifted to an isolation ward at Kerala Medical College, Mangode.

When he was tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, he was shifted to District Hospital, Palakkad.

District authorities warned here on Tuesday that stern action would be initiated against those crossing the district borders without permission. District Collector Jafer Malik said here that people were being carried in lorries and pickups which were given special passes to transport essential goods. He said stern action would be taken against the truck drivers and their vehicles.

Anyone showing symptoms should not reach hospitals directly. They should contact the control room at 0483 273 7858, 273 7857, 273 3251, 273 3252, 273 3253.

Five more cases

Five more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Palakkad district on Tuesday. All of them were admitted to District Hospital here. One of them belonged to Othukkungal near Malappuram. He reached here from Chennai on April 18, and was picked up and shifted to an isolation ward by the police.

A 42-year-old man from Kavilpad near Olavakode who reached home from Sharjah on March 15 was found positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He had completed home quarantine for four weeks.

He reached the District Hospital with complaints of fever and diarrhoea on Sunday. He was tested positive on Tuesday.

A 23-year-old student from Vilayur was admitted to District Hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was under surveillance at Taluk Hospital, Ottapalam, after he showed symptoms.

A lorry driver at Kuzhalmannam who brought goods from Selam in Tamil Nadu was found positive on Tuesday, and was admitted to District Hospital. He had approached a hospital at Kuzhalmannam with fever on Sunday. He was shifted to District Hospital.

An 18-year-old from Uttar Pradesh was admitted to District Hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday.