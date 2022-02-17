Teen among five arrested with narcotics

3 motorcycles used in peddling drugs seized

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police on Thursday arrested five persons, including a teenager, with alleged possession of narcotic substances at Pallickal.

The Pallickal police arrested Haridev (25) of Navaikulam and his alleged associates Satheesh Esavan (39), Vijaykrishnan Joshy (28), Shahin (30) and Priyesh (18) allegedly with possession of 15 grams of sythentic drug MDMA, 9 mg of hashish oil and 250 grams of ganja. Three motorcycles the gang allegedly used to peddle drugs were also taken into custody.

They were nabbed during an investigation launched to trace the whereabouts of Haridev who was wanted for his purported role in the stabbing of one Shihan (27) of Nakramkonam near Kallambalam on February 11, the police said.