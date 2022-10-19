Technopark to organise ‘Back to Campus’ events on Kerala Piravi day

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 19, 2022 18:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Technopark is set to organise a flea market and associated celebrations on Kerala Piravi day as part of its ‘Back to Campus’ initiative.

The Technopark campus in the capital will witness various events, including band performance, fashion show by companies, fashion show by kids, stand-up comedy, Malayali manka competition by Technopark Today and Kerala Sreeman Fashion Event on November 1 and 2. The event named ‘Kootam, the techies blend’, will have around 40 stalls, and is being organised by Trivandrum Flea Market, Technopark Today, Trivandrum Life, and Deeshna Events along with Technopark.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

‘Kootam’ is aimed at bringing back the employees to the campus and resuming their social life after two years of work from home due to the pandemic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app