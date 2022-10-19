Technopark to organise ‘Back to Campus’ events on Kerala Piravi day

Technopark is set to organise a flea market and associated celebrations on Kerala Piravi day as part of its ‘Back to Campus’ initiative.

The Technopark campus in the capital will witness various events, including band performance, fashion show by companies, fashion show by kids, stand-up comedy, Malayali manka competition by Technopark Today and Kerala Sreeman Fashion Event on November 1 and 2. The event named ‘Kootam, the techies blend’, will have around 40 stalls, and is being organised by Trivandrum Flea Market, Technopark Today, Trivandrum Life, and Deeshna Events along with Technopark.

‘Kootam’ is aimed at bringing back the employees to the campus and resuming their social life after two years of work from home due to the pandemic.