Technopark to host Kerala Business Quiz League in August

Published - July 03, 2024 07:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Event will be held in Kochi and Malabar regions too

The Hindu Bureau

The first edition of the Kerala Business Quiz League, aimed at improving the business knowledge of IT employees through gaming, will be organised at Technopark in August.

The event, organised by the International Quizzing Association (IQA Asia), Electronics & IT Department of Kerala, and FICCI Kerala State Council, in association with Technopark and GTECH, will be held in the Kochi and Malabar regions too.

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and the Digital University of Kerala are the organising partners, while the Kerala State IT Mission is the coordinating partner of the event.

A demonstration of the quiz was held at Technopark on Wednesday to introduce the participants to the format and familiarise them with the concept of gamifying business skills and knowledge.

Business Quiz League focusses on gamifying observation skills, analytical skills, logical reasoning, communication skills, lateral thinking, time management, decision making, and problem-solving capacities of techies, besides channelising all these for the overall work productivity. Other objectives of the event are developing a platform to showcase and highlight unique services, industries and success stories in business.

For registration, visit: keralaquizleagues.com. For more details, contact: keralaquizleagues@gmail.com or 88482 14565.

