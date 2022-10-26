Technopark to host IoT summit

ADVERTISEMENT

Industry experts, investors, and government officials will discuss emerging opportunities and and interact with start-up promoters at a summit on Internet of Things (IoT) organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on October 28 at Park Centre, Technopark here.

The summit will aim to bring startups relating to all domains of technology on the IoT platform including smart cities, agritech, meditech, health, and automobile.

Stakeholders and interested parties in IoT can register via iotsummit.startupmission.in.