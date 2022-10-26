Technopark to host IoT summit

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 26, 2022 19:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Industry experts, investors, and government officials will discuss emerging opportunities and and interact with start-up promoters at a summit on Internet of Things (IoT) organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on October 28 at Park Centre, Technopark here.

The summit will aim to bring startups relating to all domains of technology on the IoT platform including smart cities, agritech, meditech, health, and automobile.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

 Stakeholders and interested parties in IoT can register via iotsummit.startupmission.in.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app