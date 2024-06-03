Technopark to host AI conclaves for information technology industry

A series of conclaves for the information technology (IT) industry to keep abreast of the latest global trends will be organised at Technopark.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conclave series will kick off with ‘Transcend India 2024’ organised by NASSCOM FAYA:80 in association with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and the Group of Technology Companies (GTech), at Travancore Hall, Technopark at 2.30 pm. on June 5.

The conclaves, which will have artificial intelligence (AI) as a key focus area, are aimed at engaging the IT industry and helping them reconfigure their AI strategies. Kerala’s IT industry will engage with global IT giants to review and revamp the AI strategies to ensure that the companies and the government stay ahead of rapid technological advancements and emerging trends. Conclaves involving start-ups, small and medium enterprises, multi-national companies and various government agencies will be held every year to prepare stakeholders to match the pace of global advancements.

“Involving global players in the AI strategy process brings top-notch expertise and the latest technology, boosting our local capabilities. Their worldwide experience and resources help create strong and innovative AI roadmaps. This year, we have on board Mozilla, Google Developers, Beckn, and Ek Step Foundation, which will bring significant value to the ecosystem in Kerala,” said Deepu S. Nath, Managing Director of Faya, a Technopark-based U.S.-headquartered company, and the chief curator of the event.

Anubhav Singh, Google Developer Expert, will deliver the keynote speech on the Next Era of Global AI Developments and speak on Global AI Developments Post-GPT-4, Llama 3, and Gemini. Ravi Prakash, CTO, Beckn, will speak on Intersection of AI and Open Networks: Opportunity for India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.