Technopark to be fully vaccinated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 September 2021 00:19 IST

The Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram is set to become a fully vaccinated workplace by the end of September with the second dose vaccination of the employees in various companies almost nearing completion.

The intensive drive to reach the 100% target began last month through the Technopark Employees Cooperative (TEC) Hospital. Companies are getting their employees, family members and the support staff vaccinated as part of the drive. In addition companies on their own are also organising vaccination drive for their employees. Some of them which have completed vaccination have already resumed operations, according to John M. Thomas, CEO, Kerala IT Parks. Though a full shift from work from home mode might not happen immediately, a gradual shift is expected over the next few months.

TEC Hospital has procured two lakh Covishield doses and 30,000 Sputnik V doses for the IT employees and their family members across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.