Technopark software export revenue grows by 14%

The park in Thiruvananthapuram, spread over 768.63 acres, houses 490 companies, employing around 75,000 people

Published - August 17, 2024 07:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The software export revenue of IT/ITEs companies in Technopark witnessed a 14% growth in the 2023-24 financial year compared to the previous year, at a total of ₹13,255 crore. In the previous year, the IT park had an export revenue of ₹11,630 crore. The park, spread over 768.63 acres with 12.72 million square feet built-up space, houses 490 companies, employing around 75,000 people.

Sanjeev Nair, Technopark CEO, said the stellar performance tells a growth story of the vibrant IT ecosystem in Kerala and the business vision and professionalism of in-house companies.

“The world-class infrastructure and skilled workforce at Technopark played a major role in facilitating this high growth trajectory. The results will enhance confidence in the robust ecosystem in the State, which is a model for the whole country. The digital ecosystem at Technopark measures up well to the aspirations of the companies that deploy and integrate cutting-edge technologies to harvest the opportunities in fast emerging domains such as space technology, fintech, medtech, EV, and logistics,” he said.

He said that the ongoing development activities at Technopark Phase III and Phase IV campuses will make the park one of the country’s biggest IT hubs in the near future.

