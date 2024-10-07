ADVERTISEMENT

Technopark maintains ISO certifications

Published - October 07, 2024 07:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Technopark has maintained its ISO certifications for quality, environment and safety management. The IT park has been recertified with ISO 9001 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System), and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) by TUV SUD South Asia, a Germany-based certification agency.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Sanjeev Nair, CEO of Technopark, stated that the ISO certifications underscore the park’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in quality, employee safety, environmental responsibility, and operational excellence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US