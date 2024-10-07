GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Technopark maintains ISO certifications

Published - October 07, 2024 07:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Technopark has maintained its ISO certifications for quality, environment and safety management. The IT park has been recertified with ISO 9001 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System), and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) by TUV SUD South Asia, a Germany-based certification agency.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Sanjeev Nair, CEO of Technopark, stated that the ISO certifications underscore the park’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in quality, employee safety, environmental responsibility, and operational excellence.

