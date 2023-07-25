ADVERTISEMENT

Technopark main road reopens to traffic

July 25, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Technopark main road connecting the Nila roundabout and the Thejaswini building was reopened on Tuesday after removing the debris from a major landslip that occurred opposite to the CDAC building.

Technopark had engaged the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd to complete the retaining structure for the road using the gabion wall technology. With the repair of the road, public transportation has been restored on the campus. A press note issued by Technopark said this had facilitated ‘Back to Campus’ initiative.

