HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Technopark main road reopens to traffic

July 25, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Technopark main road connecting the Nila roundabout and the Thejaswini building was reopened on Tuesday after removing the debris from a major landslip that occurred opposite to the CDAC building.

Technopark had engaged the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd to complete the retaining structure for the road using the gabion wall technology. With the repair of the road, public transportation has been restored on the campus. A press note issued by Technopark said this had facilitated ‘Back to Campus’ initiative.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.