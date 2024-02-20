ADVERTISEMENT

Technopark inks deal for MSME technology centre

February 20, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Technopark on Monday exchanged a land lease agreement with the Development Commissioner of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of the Union government to set up an MSME Technology Centre at Technopark Phase IV (Technocity).

As per the agreement, around 9.5 acres of land in the Technocity will be leased out for a period of 90 years to establish a technology centre with the primary focus to support industries particularly MSME through providing access to advanced manufacturing technologies, offering opportunities for technical skill development to youth and providing technical and business advisory support.

The facility, being developed under the TCEC (Technology Centres and Extension Centres) scheme of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, will augment the overall digital ecosystem of Kerala by providing access to advanced technologies, skill training, common facilities, technical support and business services to MSMEs.

Sanjeev Nair, CEO, Technopark, and G.S. Prakash, Joint Director and Head of Office, MSME DFO, Ministry of MSME, exchanged the lease agreement in the presence of Rathan U. Kelkar, Secretary, Electronics and IT.

