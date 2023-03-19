Technopark in expansion mode, says CEO

March 19, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Technopark is in a phase of expansion, and readying itself to welcome back more of the employees who are still in work from home mode, as Sanjeev Nair assumes office as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Over the past two months he has been constantly visiting the four phases of the park as well as the Kollam Technopark to understand the needs of the companies as well as the employees. In an interview to The Hindu, he says that making the system more resilient, by improving the infrastructure and increasing the number of park-related events, is the immediate goal, while also stepping up the work on the bigger ongoing projects for expansion.

“The QUAD project, for setting up a mini township involving two IT office buildings, residential and shopping facilities, is taking off in phase 4. The TCS aerospace hub project is catching up. In phase 3, one SEZ building is ready for inauguration by May as part of Downtown Trivandrum, being developed by Taurus Investment Holdings. Already, 50% of the occupancy has been reserved. The work on the non-SEZ commercial and residential buildings is yet to start. In Technopark phase 1, Brigade’s new building, which will add to the workspace availability, is coming up. We have started renovation work on the Nila and Bhavani buildings too,” says Mr.Nair.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Army officer, he has over two decades of experience in project and operations management, leading large teams in Information Communication Technology System Operations, Operational Services, Organisational Strategy Innovation, and Strategic Project Management on critical missions. As programme director at Innovations for Defence Excellence (IDEX) under the Ministry of Defence, he led programmes aimed at promoting innovation and prototype development in the Department of Defence by engaging with R&D institutes, academia, industries and start-ups. Last week, the Technopark organised an IDEX event, focussing on the possibilities and industry opportunities for startups/MSMEs/IT companies/Individual innovators to develop prototypes for the Armed Forces.

“We are now organising more events to create more vibrancy, to bring back people as well as to give more visibility to our startups and companies. When IDEX was launched in 2018, there were only a handful of startups from Kerala participating. Quite a few people are intimidated to think of working with the defence forces. I wanted to break that barrier, by bringing in the officers who spoke from the user perspective. If the startups come up with useful, innovative solutions which are beneficial to the armed forces, they will definitely get an order,” he says.

A drive is also on to brand and market Kerala IT as a big umbrella, of which Technopark is a key element. An EOI was floated recently to choose an agency. The Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) is currently carrying out surveys ahead of the land acquisition for the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam IT corridor, announced in last year’s budget. Attracting more companies to the Kollam Technopark, located along the Ashtamudi Lake, is a key focus area. Two of the floors here are yet to be occupied.

“It is a beautiful park. We are trying to explore tourism opportunities too here, by tapping it as a possible location for workcation, as part of attracting more companies here. I have met the Tourism Secretary and the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) MD to discuss these,” he says.