Kerala

Technopark employee dies in road accident

A 25-year-old employee of a Technopark-based company died here on Saturday afternoon after the motorcycle he was riding on collided with another two-wheeler heading in the same direction near Akkulam.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul R. Nair, a native of Pandalam. According to the Thumba Police, his motorcycle rammed the side of another two-wheeler heading from Chacka to Kazhakuttam. He had sustained injuries to his head in the fall, while his friend who was riding pillion and the man riding the other two-wheeler sustained only minor injuries. He was brought dead to the Government Medical College Hospital here.


