Technopark campus to host AI summit

February 22, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Technopark campus here will on Wednesday host a summit to discuss the possibilities and challenges ahead for the IT industry with the arrival of Artificial Intelligence-based technologies. NASSCOM FAYA:80, a popular technology knowledge community at Technopark, Infopark, and Cyberpark, will host the event at Travancore Hall, Park Centre at 4 p.m. The seminar will discuss new approaches companies can take when recruiting for AI projects and adopting AI into management systems. The event invitation request form can be accessed at https://forms.gle/M987Kdzv1VZgAtYN8

