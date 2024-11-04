Technopark-based HEX20 set to fly its maiden satellite with SpaceX

Technopark-based small satellite manufacturing company HEX20 is set to become the State’s first startup to partner US-based Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) for launching its maiden satellite ‘Nila.’

The satellite is named after the Nila (Bharathapuzha) river, as well as the Technopark building ‘Nila’ where HEX20 is located. The payload, weighing less than 5 kg, is expected to be launched on the Transporter-13 mission in February 2025, a statement said.

M.B. Aravind, co-founder and director of HEX20, said the startup is making the payload neutral platform for the Nila mission. SpaceX will launch the spacecraft. The Nila mission will qualify HEX20’s indigenously developed sub-systems and a payload for in-orbit demonstration from German company Dcubed.

HEX20 plans to set up a ground station for satellite command and control at the Marian College of Engineering at Menamkulam in Thiruvananthapuram city. The data from the satellite will be received at the ground station. HEX20 is training a team of faculty members and students of the college in operating the station.

HEX20 has also signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with academic institutions to foster talents in the area of small satellite development, sub system development, and ground station services. Anurag Reghu, co-founder and director, HEX20, said the company is looking forward to launching its 50 kg satellite on ISRO’s PSLV mission towards the end of next year.

Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair said it is a matter of pride that HEX 20, a space technology based company from Technopark in partnership with SpaceX, is all set for a satellite launch.

