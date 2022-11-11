Technopark-based firm launches tele-health platform for children with developmental delays

Guardian RPM allows parents to register and upload details about their wards and receive tailored advice based on the data uploaded

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 11, 2022 21:06 IST

IBIL Solutions (IBIL), an IT services company in the Technopark campus here, has partnered with Oklahoma-based non-profit organisation National Institute of Developmental Delay (NIDD) to bring the services of qualified physicians and professionals to the homes of children with autism, disabilities and other developmental delays.

As part of the partnership, they have launched a tele-health consultation platform, Guardian RPM. The new initiative is helmed by K.P. Mohanachandran, Executive Director, NIDD, and Biju Nair, CEO, IBIL Solutions. 

The platform allows parents to register and upload details about their wards and receive tailored advice based on the data uploaded. A team, including physicians, child specialists, teachers of NIDD and dedicated workers, then come up with specialised tool kits for every child. The children will be able to receive professional advice and treatment from the comfort of their homes, with help from parents and caregivers.

Guardian was created to make the parents and guardians of special children more knowledgeable about the needs of their own wards who struggle due to developmental issues and to initiate activities and methods to resolve them. Through Guardian, the parents themselves are trained to make their wards do specific activities or implement the Child Development Centre Activity Plan at home. 

Sandeep Lad, Chief Operating Officer of IBIL, said the Guardian tele-health service would be rolled out in India within a year. “The domain experience and expertise of the team would prove helpful to children with special needs and their parents in the country,” he said.

EOM 

