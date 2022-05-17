Technology to help improve government services: Pinarayi

State-level launch of the Aadhar-based Unique Thandaper System inaugurated

The State government is implementing several technology-aided projects to improve the access of government services for the public, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

With this aim, around 700 services of various departments have now been made available online. He was inaugurating the State-level launch of the Aadhar-based Unique Thandaper System (UTS), which will provide a unique identification number for all landholders, here on Monday.

He said that the government is aiming at making land-related services transparent and easier with the implementation of the system. Even small changes in the functioning of the Revenue department will reflect in a major way among the public. Hence, revitalising the department and implementing new projects is one of the main agendas of the government. The difficulties that the public face in getting sufficient land documents has to end. The land mutation process has now been shifted online to put an end to the long delay in such applications, said Mr. Vijayan.

The Chief Minister said that the government is now attempting to ease the process for land documents through similar interventions. Those who do not have sufficient land documents even after possessing their land for decades will be identified. These discussions had led to the idea of Unique Thandapper, which prevents fraud and discrepancies. A module for implementation of the UTS has been developed in the Revenue department's revenue land information system. Steps have been taken to make available biometric readers in all village offices. Public can link their Thandapper to Aadhar through online or directly at the village office. The Unique Thandapper Number will be allocated once the respective village officer approves the application.

Once this system is implemented, a person can access details regarding land using this unique number from any village office in the State. The government can also effectively identify those who are holding land above the allowed ceiling. The disbursal of crop insurance and agricultural subsidies can be done without much hassles. The details regarding land and tax receipts can be stored in the digilocker.

Revenue Minister K.Rajan, who presided over the function, said that the digital resurveying across the State will be completed within four years.