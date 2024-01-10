ADVERTISEMENT

Technology Innovation Award for diabetologist

January 10, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev receives the Technology Innovation Award. The award was presented by Raman Kapur, Dr. Sreekumaran Nair (Mayo Clinic, USA), Dr. Banshi Saboo, Mr. Cyrus Aibara, and Dr. Shashank Joshi (from left to right).

Diabetologist Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev was presented the Technology Innovation Award at the 23rd International Symposium of Diabetes, which was jointly organised by the World-India Diabetes Foundation and the Indian Academy of Diabetes in Mumbai.

Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev

The award, a press release said, was for his pioneering efforts in the field of diabetes and his work in advancing technological solutions for better diabetes care. “This recognition is also for his research and publications that demonstrate the use of modern technologies in the treatment of diabetes which leads to improved quality of life and an increased life expectancy...,” it said.

