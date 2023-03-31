Technology, inclusive growth figure in G20 meet deliberations

March 31, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

With an agenda that discernibly gravitates towards the priority areas of emerging economies, plenary sessions of the second Sherpas’ meeting under India’s G20 presidency began here on Friday.

Deliberations were held on the priority areas identified by India, with the first session focussing on technological transformation and the second one on accelerated, inclusive and resilient growth as well as women-led development. During the discussions, delegates highlighted the relevance of digital public infrastructure and the need to bridge the digital divide.

Contentious issues

Official sources said there were discussions on an initiative called data for development. “We will seek the possibilities of creating a capacity-building network so that we can transfer the benefits of our work in India to the rest of world. Contentious issues such as the Ukraine crisis too came up for discussions. Even though the G7 countries and emerging markets may not support all the initiatives, G20 will move ahead with its goals,” they said.

Member countries highlighted the need for women’s empowerment and women’s leadership. They also emphasised the need to return to a path of resilient growth and recovery that takes everyone along.

During the meeting, the Sherpas took stock of the progress made in the G20 Sherpa working groups of digital economy, health, education, tourism, culture, agriculture, trade and investment, employment and anti-corruption. They suggested the way forward on important deliberations such as digital public infrastructure, data for development food security, digital health and pandemic preparedness, prevention and response, tech-enabled education, global skill mapping etc.

Informal engagements

During a boat ride taken out in the evening, the Sherpas were also involved in a range of informal engagements on the ways to take forward the agenda of G20 and deepen cooperation and understanding on shared concerns. Amitabh Kant, the Indian G20 Sherpa, held bilateral discussions with several of his counterparts.

The proceedings during the day drew to a close with a cultural evening and dinner. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were present on the occasion.