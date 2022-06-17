Technology development centre to create over 1,000 jobs

Tata Elxsi to set up facility at UL CyberPark in Kozhikode

Promising job opportunities for around 1,000 engineering graduates, Tata Elxsi, one of the leading design and technology services provider, has announced its decision to open a new technology development centre at UL CyberPark in Kozhikode.

Addressing the media through video message here on Friday, Manoj Raghavan, managing director and chief executive officer of the firm, said the new centre would focus on research and development of various technologies in the field of electric vehicles (EV), connected car, over-the-top (OTT) streaming, 5G, and other digital technologies.

“Kozhikode and north Kerala have a sizeable native pool of engineering and technology graduates who are working in other parts of India and abroad due to limited career opportunities locally. We look forward to providing them with a rewarding career and international exposure,” said Mr. Raghavan. He added that a global recruitment drive would be initiated for selection of qualified candidates.

Nitin Pai, chief marketing and chief strategy officer of Tata Elxsi, expressed hope that the new centre would be able to recruit 1,000 engineers in two years. “At present, the space secured at UL CyberPark can accommodate 500 engineers considering the hybrid work model. A reverse brain drain is expected as around 90% of applications received so far are from outside Kerala,” he said.

S. Rajagopal, head of human resources department, said the packages under consideration for the selected employees would be equal to those of professionals in metro cities. “Nearly 35% of the employees will be women,” he said.

Welcoming the new project, chairman of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ramesan Paleri and Group CEO Raveendran Kasturi said the entry of Tata Elxsi would be a game changer in the IT sector and make Kozhikode a digital destination. They added that the cyber park had already been allotted a warm shell space of 42,000 sq ft for the centre to start its operations in four months.