Technological university VC appointment challenged

The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice to Rajasree M.S., newly appointed Vice Chancellor (VC) of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) on a quo warranto writ petition seeking to remove her from the post.

The notice was ordered on a petition filed by Sreejith P.S. , former Dean in the Engineering Faculty of Cusat. According to him, appointment of Rajasree M.S. as VC was in violation of the UGC regulations.

As per the regulations, the three members of the search committee should be persons of eminence in the the sphere of higher education and should not have any connections with the university. This requirement had been violated when the the Chief Secretary was nominated as a member and chairperson of the search committee.

It could not be said that Chief Secretary had no connection with the university as he had control over the administrative and financial matters of universities in the state.

Thus, the inclusion of the Chief Secretary in the search committee had vitiated the deliberations of the committee and recommendation made by the committee was ab initio void.

The petitioner also pointed out that yet another mandate that the Chairman of the UGC should nominate a member to the selection committee had also been given a go by. Instead of the UGC chairman, the nomination had been made by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Single candidate

The petitioner contended that the panel also ignored another regulation by recommending a single candidate for the post of Vice Chancellor. Thus, the Chancellor had been denied the opportunity of exercising objectively his discretion in choosing suitable candidates.

The petitioner alleged that Ms. Rajasree had usurped the top public post of Vice Chancellor and, therefore, her continuance was clearly a fraud on the public and an affront to the rule of law.