Technological interventions focused on preventive health care are of vital importance: Abhay Karandikar

May 04, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Technological interventions focussed on preventive health care should be an important aspect of health care systems in the country, Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, said here on Saturday.

“It is an important aspect of any healthcare delivery of making sure that our people do not fall sick,” Dr. Karandikar said, addressing the convocation of the 40th batch of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST). Preventive and assistive health care are also key to addressing the challenges in an aging society, he said.

Next-generation research in health care is increasingly occurring at the intersection of medicine and engineering. Collaboration among medical researchers, engineers and scientists is critical in today’s world for pushing the boundaries of what is achievable in modern medicine. Such convergences foster innovative solutions that enhance patient outcomes, streamline healthcare delivery and reduce costs, , Dr. Karandikar said..

The establishment of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) underscores the Government of India’s commitment to fostering research and innovation.

Conferring the degrees, NITI Aayog member and SCTIMST president V. K. Saraswat said research grants should be used productively to bring about viable solutions in translational medical research. “The emphasis should be on the time-bound realisation of desired outcomes and solutions. Project objectives do not end at the completion of a project. The next round of initiatives should begin in collaboration with industry leaders,” he said.

Dr. Saraswat also emphasised the need for, in the era of translational research, a commitment to basic research that can produce disruptive changes in the medical field. He also emphasised the need for multidisciplinary collaboration in medical research.

Rajiv Bahl, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), who joined the event online, said medical research presents both opportunities and challenges demanding creative thinking, collaboration and commitment. At the same time, the human element that lies at the heart of medicine should not be ignored, he said.

Shiv Kumar Sarin, president, National Academy of Medical Sciences, and director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, delivered the 7th G. Parthasarathi memorial lecture.

V. Narayanan, director, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), SCTIMST director Sanjay Behari, also spoke. In all, 162 senior residents and students received their degrees and diplomas at the convocation. The students graduated after completing their DM, MCh, PhD, MPH, Diploma and MS programmes.

