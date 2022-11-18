Technocrat urges people to wake up from slumber

November 18, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

Taking a cue from the famous words of Napoleon that the world has suffered a lot not because of the violence of bad people but by the silence of the good people, technocrat E. Sreedharan has blamed the silence of good people in the State for the poor situation in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drunk with the power of a second term, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had let loose a number of violent actions that hurt the State and its people beyond the repair. The good and intelligent people of the State were in a dumb stupor, he said in a release issued on Thursday. Citing various issues in recent times including the sad state of affairs in the higher education sector, he called upon the people to wake up from their slumber to save the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US