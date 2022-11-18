Technocrat urges people to wake up from slumber

November 18, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Taking a cue from the famous words of Napoleon that the world has suffered a lot not because of the violence of bad people but by the silence of the good people, technocrat E. Sreedharan has blamed the silence of good people in the State for the poor situation in the State.

Drunk with the power of a second term, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had let loose a number of violent actions that hurt the State and its people beyond the repair. The good and intelligent people of the State were in a dumb stupor, he said in a release issued on Thursday. Citing various issues in recent times including the sad state of affairs in the higher education sector, he called upon the people to wake up from their slumber to save the State.